Acting Lee County DA appointed after Hughes indictment

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An acting district attorney has been appointed to oversee prosecutions in Lee County following the indictment of DA Brandon Hughes.
Chief Assistant Jessica Ventiere has been appointed to serve in the role on an acting basis.
Ventiere, an Enterprise native, is Troy State University graduate who earned a law degree from Cumberland School of Law in Birmingham in 2003.
Ventiere has more than 15 years of experience as a prosecutor in Alabama. Before her appointment, she was the Chief Assistant DA for Lee County, and the Second Judicial Circuit, which serves Butler, Crenshaw, and Lowndes counties.
Hughes, 46, is facing multiple charges in both Lee and Montgomery counties including felony ethics violations and for reportedly giving false statements to the Alabama Ethics Commission.
Under Alabama law, a district attorney who is indicted must be suspended by a local judge, who also appoints an acting DA to run the office while their case is being prosecuted.
