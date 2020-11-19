America’s Thrift Store opens in Opelika, hosts grand opening through weekend

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - America’s Thrift Stores opened new store in Opelika Thursday morning.
The Opelika store opened Nov. 19 and will continue the Grand Opening Weekend through Nov. 22 in the Tiger Town Shopping Center next to Lowe’s in the old Gander Mountain.
The store located in Opelika is one of the largest thrift stores in the southeast with a 32-thousand facility and has the ability to stock more than 15-thousand new items daily.
“This is an exciting time for our company as Opelika marks our twenty-second location across our footprint,” said Ken Sobaski, CEO of America’s Thrift Stores.
The store offers 100 new jobs to the Auburn-Opelika area. America’s Thrift Store also supports local charities like Make-A-Wish Alabama. With each new store that America’s Thrift Store opens in Alabama, Make-A-Wish Alabama benefits through their unique “Donate for Wishes” program.
