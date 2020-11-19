Auburn announces plans for basketball fans to start 2020-21 season

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials at Auburn University announced their attendance plans to begin the 2020-2021 basketball season amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Capacity at Auburn Arena will be reduced to 20% to begin the season for both men’s and women’s basketball games.
Other changes include flipping team benches from the east sideline to the west, removing some bleachers close to the floor for student/fan seating, and removing all floor seating.
Available seats will be arranged in groups of two or four with six feet of social distancing between each block of seats.
Face coverings will also be required for all spectators and gameday workers. Masks can be removed while actively eating or drinking.
