Columbus delays increase in water rates by three months

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus is delaying an increase in water rates by three months.
Officials said residents are struggling financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson and the other four members of the Columbus Water Works Board voted unanimously Monday to delay a 3.75 percent rate hike from January to April. The vote came after a majority of Columbus City Council members requested a postponement.
The council appoints the four other members of the Water Works Board.
Henderson said seven or eight of the council’s 10 members contacted him to request a delay. Some wanted to push it off for six months. The system said it needs more money to upgrade infrastructure.
