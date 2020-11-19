Columbus delays increase in water rates by three months

By Olivia Gunn | November 19, 2020 at 12:06 AM EST - Updated November 19 at 1:03 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus is delaying an increase in water rates by three months.

Officials said residents are struggling financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson and the other four members of the Columbus Water Works Board voted unanimously Monday to delay a 3.75 percent rate hike from January to April. The vote came after a majority of Columbus City Council members requested a postponement.

The council appoints the four other members of the Water Works Board.

Henderson said seven or eight of the council’s 10 members contacted him to request a delay. Some wanted to push it off for six months. The system said it needs more money to upgrade infrastructure.

