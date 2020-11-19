Columbus mayor reinstates mask ordinance one month after suspension, effective Nov. 20

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson is reinstating the enforcement of the mask ordinance, which requires face coverings to be worn in public during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This will be effective Friday, November 20 at 12:00 p.m.
Muscogee County has had a prevalence of confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past 14 days that is equal to or greater than 100 cases per 100,00 people according to the Georgia Department of Public Health, which is why Mayor Henderson is reinstating the ordinance.
On August 25, 2020, the Columbus City Council adopted Ordinance No. 20-043 which required the wearing of face coverings or masks in public in Columbus.
Section 1 of the Ordinance provides that face coverings or masks must be worn in public places with certain exceptions. It also provides a $50.00 penalty for each violation of the requirement.
Any private business, corporation or non-profit organization that does not consent to the enforcement of the ordinance should post a clearly legible sign at all public entrances of the building.
Enforcement of section 2 of the ordinance, which states that masks or face coverings are mandated to be worn by all persons entering any building or facility of the Columbus, Georgia Consolidated Government, was never suspended and remains in effect. Any person who does not follow this enforcement will be fined as stated in section one.
