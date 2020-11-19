Columbus police arrest man on 22 charges, includes several counts of burglary

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department Property Crimes Unit has made an arrest, clearing several theft cases.
A string of thefts have taken place over the last several months, during which suspect(s) took several thousands dollars’ worth of assorted power tools vehicles and other assorted items from storage facilities, construction sites and churches, according to police.
On November 18, 34-year-old Andrew Watson was located and arrested on 22 charges, including several counts of burglary. Warrants were eventually obtained on those charges and other related cases.
Watson is being charged with the following:
- Nine counts of burglary
- Two counts of theft by taking (MV)
- One count of theft by taking (F)
- One count of criminal damage to property, second degree
- One count of convicted felon in possession of firearm
- Three counts of criminal trespass
- One count of simple assault
- One count of possession of firearm during the commission of certain crimes
- One count of VGCSA Sched II (meth)
- One count of theft by receiving stolen property from another state
- One count of drugs to be kept in original container
Some stolen items have been recovered and returned to their respective owners.
Police say there are more charges pending as investigations continue.
