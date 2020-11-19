Columbus woman arrested on 20 counts of financial transaction card fraud

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has arrested a suspect on 20 counts of financial transaction card fraud.
On Oct. 9, the owner of United Fence Company reported to police an employee used several company credit cards for personal use.
Officers gathered bank statements, documents from Columbus Water Works, Georgia Power and from United Fence Company which led to the positive identification of 40-year-old Ashley Clark as the suspect.
Police obtained arrest warrants for 20 counts of financial transaction card fraud. On Nov. 18, Clark was located and arrested at her new place of employment.
Clark admitted to the fraudulent charges. She was transported to the Muscogee County Jail without incident.
Police say there will be another 30 counts of financial transaction card fraud that will be send to Grand Jury for direct indictment.
