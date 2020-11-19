Ivey participates in call with Biden, Harris

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey took part in a conference call with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Thursday afternoon.
The Biden-Harris team held the call with the National Governors Association’s executive committee, of which Ivey is a member.
Other governors on the committee include:
- Chair: Gov. Andrew Cuomo, New York
- Vice-Chair: Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas
- Gov. Jared Polis, Colorado
- Gov. Larry Hogan, Maryland
- Gov. Charlie Baker, Massachusetts
- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan
- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, New Mexico
- Gov. Gary Herbert, Utah
Following the call, Ivey’s office released a statement saying:
“In her capacity as a member of the National Governors Association Executive Committee, Governor Ivey participated in the NGA Leadership conference call earlier this afternoon. During the meeting, Governor Ivey stressed that both parties, as well as the executive and legislative branches, need to come together to extend the deadline for CARES Act funding to allow for maximum flexibility going forward. With the December 31 deadline quickly approaching, the governor underscored to the group that it would be to the benefit of the states to remove that barrier and give us flexibility to continue spending those dollars in the first few months of 2021.”
