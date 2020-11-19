Letters to Santa mailboxes return in Auburn for holiday season

By Jessie Gibson | November 19, 2020 at 10:36 AM EST - Updated November 19 at 10:36 AM

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year! The Auburn Parks and Recreation Department is offering the second annual Letters to Santa program.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 23, children can write letters to Santa and send them to the North Pole. Make sure to include the child’s name and a return address. No postage is necessary.

You might ask why... Santa will reply with a letter mailed straight to your home!

There are two special mailbox locations. One mailbox is at the Harris Center, located at 425 Perry Street. The second location is at the Boykin Community Center, located at 400 Boykin Street.

All letters to Santa must be dropped in the mailboxes by Monday, Dec. 14, to give Santa enough time to reply before Christmas!

Click here for more information about the Letters to Santa program.

