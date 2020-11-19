Local veteran sportscaster accepts position with Columbus State University

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local veteran sportscaster has accepted a position with Columbus State University’s Department of Communication.
Scott Miller has broadcasted Columbus State University’s basketball and baseball games for 40 years. Miller has well-earned the title of ‘the voice of the Cougars’ as he has called over 1,000 games.
It was announced Thursday afternoon that Miller would be taking on a role as a mentor to CSU communication students through different practicums focusing on sportscasting.
“Broadcasting and Columbus State University has really been my professional life,” said Miller. “It’s been very good to me. So I want to pay it forward and I can think of no better way than to do this. And I am just thankful that I have been given this opportunity.”
Miller also stated his confidence in the Cougar basketball team as they prepare to take on the University of Georgia in their first game Nov. 25.
