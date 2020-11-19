Milder Weather Leading Up to Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunshine has yet to let up across the Chattahoochee Valley for Thursday, as our tranquil and cool fall weather pattern lives to see another day. After a chilly start this morning, temperatures will climb back into the mid 60s this afternoon, very seasonable for the middle of November.
Friday transitions us back to a milder pattern through early next week though with mornings not nearly as cool—only in the 40s and 50s-- and afternoons running a little warmer back in the 70s. With a slight increase in moisture (meaning the air won’t be quite as bone dry), expect a few more clouds around each day with Sunday looking like the cloudier of the two weekend days.
The start of next week looks quiet and mild with a mix of sun and clouds, but any chance of rain should hold off until right before Thanksgiving. By then, a low pressure system moving across the Southeast could bring some showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder on Wednesday, but still some uncertainty on whether that will pan out. For now, Thanksgiving looks seasonable in the 60s and 40s with a nice dose of sunshine around.
