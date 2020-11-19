Officials: Columbus man shot, killed overnight inside an Uber

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An overnight ride in an Uber vehicle has ended in one Columbus man’s death.
26-year-old Vamonte Lequan Gray was reportedly shot while inside an Uber, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.
Gray was taken by private vehicle to Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Emergency Department where he was pronounced dead from his injuries at 2:10 a.m.
According to police, it was reported to investigators that Gray was riding in a vehicle in the area of Wickham Drive and Tennant Avenue when several shots were fired.
Gray’s body is being sent to the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta for an autopsy.
This marks the 41st homicide in Columbus in 2020 with more than one month left to go. By the end of 2019, Columbus had seen 41 homicides.
Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to contact Columbus police.
