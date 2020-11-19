Suspect arrested in Phenix City for the July murder of Columbus man

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested for the murder of Deondray Williams.
On July 8, Columbus police responded to the area of Lafayette Drive in reference to a person being shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered 26-year-old Deondray Williams unresponsive from apparent gunshot wounds. EMS crews attempted to resuscitate him, but were unable to do so. He was then pronounced dead.
The Homicide Unit assumed the investigation that led to a murder warrant obtained for 19-year-old Tre’Various Lee.
The Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force of the U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested Lee at a location in Phenix City.
A preliminary hearing will be scheduled in Recorder’s Court upon Lee’s return to Georgia.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.