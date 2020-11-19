Warm-Up Ahead!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a chilly start this morning, we will see a warm-up heading into Friday and the weekend with highs back in the low and mid 70s. Look for lows to start warming up too with most spots in the 40s Friday and Saturday morning. The weekend weather still looks warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. We will see a mostly sunny sky on Saturday with a partly sunny sky by Sunday. Both weekend days look to be dry. It seems that rain chances for Thanksgiving week will be limited to Wednesday and Wednesday night with a front passing through. We will continue to monitor changes when it comes to the timing of this system and update that for you in future forecasts. Highs will stay in the upper 60s and lower 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s. Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday look dry at this point, but once again, we’ll have to fine-tune things as we get closer!