Woman injured in shooting at Carver Park in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman was injured in a shooting at a park in Columbus Thursday evening.
The shooting happened at Carver Park and left the victim in “serious” condition, according to Columbus police.
The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment.
Police have not said if any suspects in the shooting are in custody.
The scene is still active. The public is advised to avoid the area until it’s clear.
