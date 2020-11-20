Community donates 2.5K+ lbs. during WTVM food drive for Feeding the Valley Food Bank

Drive-thru and drop off non-perishable food items at WTVM
By Alex Jones | November 20, 2020 at 11:29 AM EST - Updated November 20 at 11:29 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As part of our annual Share Your Thanks By Giving campaign, WTVM hosted a drive-through drop off food drive to benefit Feeding the Valley Food Bank and the community came out in droves!

According to Frank Shepard, CEO of Feeding the Valley, the one-day drop off event collected 2,567 pounds of canned foods and non-perishable food items.

Because of the pandemic, this holiday season might be a particularly difficult one for many families. You can help some families continue to have the Thanksgiving they normally do by donating extra food.

Some items that can be donated include:

  • Canned vegetables (beans, peas, carrots, etc.)
  • Canned soups
  • Dried beans
  • Canned meats
  • Flour
  • Rice
  • Peanut butter
  • Pasta
  • Corn meal
  • Breakfast cereal and bars
  • Any canned, bagged or boxed nonperishable food

You still have a chance to donate as part of Share Your Thanks By Giving by dropping off items at Rivertown Buick GMC or by clicking here.

