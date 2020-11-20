Community donates 2.5K+ lbs. during WTVM food drive for Feeding the Valley Food Bank

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As part of our annual Share Your Thanks By Giving campaign, WTVM hosted a drive-through drop off food drive to benefit Feeding the Valley Food Bank and the community came out in droves!
According to Frank Shepard, CEO of Feeding the Valley, the one-day drop off event collected 2,567 pounds of canned foods and non-perishable food items.
Because of the pandemic, this holiday season might be a particularly difficult one for many families. You can help some families continue to have the Thanksgiving they normally do by donating extra food.
Some items that can be donated include:
- Canned vegetables (beans, peas, carrots, etc.)
- Canned soups
- Dried beans
- Canned meats
- Flour
- Rice
- Peanut butter
- Pasta
- Corn meal
- Breakfast cereal and bars
- Any canned, bagged or boxed nonperishable food
You still have a chance to donate as part of Share Your Thanks By Giving by dropping off items at Rivertown Buick GMC or by clicking here.
