Davis Broadcasting in Columbus hosting annual radiothon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Davis Broadcasting in Columbus is gearing up for its annual radiothon this weekend.
The radiothon will look different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Davis Broadcasting’s radio stations are joining together Saturday to raise funds for gifts for children in the community who might go without at Christmas time.
There will be a drive-thru donation drop-off at the Davis Broadcasting office parking lot, located at 2203 Wynnton Road, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For those who cannot physically donate, donations can be made by phone at 706-576-3565 or online at dbiradio.com.
