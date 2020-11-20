Funeral arrangements announced for LaGrange teen killed in car crash

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a LaGrange teen who was killed in a car crash last week.
17-year-old Traveion Cole was killed in a single-car crash on Borton Street. According to LaGrange police, he was not the driver. A 16-year-old was driving and lost control of the car.
Visitation was held Thursday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Lakes-Dunson-Robertson Funeral Home. Cole will be laid to rest in a graveside service Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Callaway Stadium.
