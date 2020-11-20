Ivey: Over $298M awarded to Public School and College Authority projects

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey announced millions of dollars are being awarded to fund projects of the Public School and College Authority, also known as the PSCA.
The governor’s office says the money comes from SB 242, which authorized the selling of bonds by the state. The money from the sale is then allocated to the PSCA with plans on using it to help pay for long-standing school infrastructure projects or educational upgrades delayed due to limited funding.
The money will be used for about 20 projects including:
- The Alabama Shakespeare Festival in Montgomery will receive $5 million for renovations and repairs.
- Alabama State University will get $1.5 million for Friendship Manor.
- Troy University will get almost $9.5 million for the Center for Materials and Manufacturing.
- The Alabama Aviation College in Ozark will get $500,000 thousand dollars for phase two of renovations to the Barnett Building and to upgrade the hanger floor.
- Auburn University will get $9 million for a new STEM and Agricultural Sciences complex.
“The Public School and College Authority was established with the intent on tackling long-standing school infrastructure projects or educational upgrades that have been delayed due to limited funding,” Ivey said. “I’m pleased to announce these 20 projects with the people of Alabama in full transparency. The announcement today marks a significant investment in the future of this state. I’m grateful to the Alabama Legislature for the enabling legislation which established the PSCA and the astute work of State Finance Director Kelly Butler for positioning the bond sale in the best way possible.”
The PSCA is comprised of Ivey, State Finance Director Kelly Butler, and Alabama Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey.
