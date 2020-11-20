Man selling firearm in LaGrange becomes victim of armed robbery, police investigating

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in LaGrange are searching for two men suspected of armed robbery of a man who was attempting to sell a gun.
The victim reported to police that at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday he met two men on Cross Creek Ct., one of whom he had been communicating with on social media about purchasing a firearm he was selling.
While talking to the two unknown men, one pulled out a semi-automatic pistol and pointed it at the man before taking the firearm he was selling and his personal firearm.
The pair of suspects then got into an early 2000s Toyota Camry with dark-tinted windows and drove away.
Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to contact the LaGrange police at 706-883-2603.
