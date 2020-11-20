Miracle Riders partner with CSU to raise funds for pediatric nursing program

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After years of helping local medical causes, the Miracle Riders are partnering with a local university.
Scott Ressmeyer and the Miracle Riders are teaming up with Columbus State University with the goal of raising money to help the university’s pediatric nursing program. Organizers announced their partnership Friday.
They are trying to raise funds for three new interactive pediatric simulators. The Miracle Riders have raised nearly $2 million over the past 11 years to benefit local services and organizations for children.
