Peachtree Mall in Columbus preparing for Black Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Black Friday is next week, and coronavirus is impacting how people can shop and how many people plan to visit stores in person.
This year, Peachtree Mall in Columbus will not be open on Thanksgiving day. Instead, it will open at 7 a.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 20.
There are hand sanitizing stations and social distancing reminders throughout the mall to keep shoppers safe. General manager TaVida Rice said safety is the top priority.
“The main focus for all of our customers and visitors at Peachtree Mall is that everyone is safe,” Rice said. “So, we ask that people plan out their week so that not everyone is here at the same time. There’s enough time for all of us to get our shopping in and enjoy and have fun.”
In addition to Black Friday shopping, Christmas is right around the corner and this year, Santa, will be at Peachtree Mall in social distance fashion. Guests can visit and get their picture taken with one of two rotating Santas or participate virtually.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.