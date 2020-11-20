Police investigating two shootings in Columbus Friday night

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police are investigating two shootings in Columbus Friday night.
A man was shot on Plateau Drive at around 7:54 p.m. He was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment. His condition is unknown.
Another shooting happened on Montclair Court at approximately 9:15 p.m. The victim was also transported to Piedmont Columbus Reginal Hospital and is in serious condition, according to police.
Police have not confirmed if there are any suspects in either shooting.
