Update: Secretary of State retracts certification of election results

ATLANTA (WALB) - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has not yet certified the state’s election results for the Nov. 3 election.
On Friday, at 12:27 p.m., the secretary of state’s issued a news release, alerting that the results were certified. At 1:06 p.m., the state’s highest election office issued another release that the results would be certified.
The secretary of state’s office did not clarify why the announcement of the certification was sent prematurely.
By certifying the results, Raffensperger’s office said it will “affirm that all 159 counties have provided to the state the total votes tabulated for each state candidate.”
“Further, the secretary of state will affirm that the statewide consolidated returns for state and federal offices are a true and correct tabulation of the certified returns received by this office from each county.”
The secretary of state’s office said after the certification, the two-business-day time period starts for the candidate who lost by less than 0.5 percent of the vote to request a recount.
Raffensperger’s office said the certification, once complete, “does not preclude the state from continuing any current investigations related to the General Election or from pursuing any future allegations that may arise from these elections.”
Gov. Brian Kemp has until 5 p.m. on Saturday to certify the state’s 16 electoral votes.
