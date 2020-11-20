Sports Overtime: Week 14 Lineup

By Alex Jones | November 20, 2020 at 12:50 PM EST - Updated November 20 at 12:50 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s time for another week of scores, highlights and more from underneath the Friday night lights.

The Week 14 Sports Overtime Game of the Week sees the Central Red Devils take on the Auburn Tigers.

Sports Leader 9′s Dave Platta and Jonathon Hoppe will have all the latest information on all the high school football games in the Chattahoochee Valley on Sports Overtime tonight starting at 11:15p/10:15c on WTVM.

Games Sports Leader 9 is covering in Week 14 include:

Central at Auburn

Escambia at Chambers Academy

Pike at Glenwood

Whitewater at Harris County

Columbus at Shaw

Trinity Christian at Pacelli

Chattahoochee County at Marion County

Heard County at Callaway

Opelika at Saraland

Lanett at Leroy

Troup at Jordan

Brookstone at Heritage-Newnan

Hardaway at LaGrange

Troup at Carver

Calvary Christian at LaFayette Christian

Central-Talbotton at Schley County

Americus-Sumter at Mary Persons

Marion County at Greenville

Randolph-Clay at Miller County

