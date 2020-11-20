Suspect arrested in the murder of teen found dead beneath bridge in South Columbus

Suspect arrested in the murder of teen found dead beneath bridge in South Columbus
Suspect arrested in the murder of teen found dead beneath bridge in South Columbus (Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Olivia Gunn | November 20, 2020 at 7:27 PM EST - Updated November 20 at 7:33 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested in the murder of a Columbus teen.

Lilmarcus Ransom, 20, was arrested Friday and charged with the murder of 16-year-old Allen Toombs.

Columbus police responded to the area of Cusseta Road and Conner Road Sunday, Nov. 16 in reference to a person being down. Upon arrival, officers located Toombs dead beneath a bridge. He had been shot.

Ransom is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court Monday, Nov. 23 at 9 a.m.

Police say further arrests are expected in the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4374.

Suspect arrested in the murder of teen found dead beneath bridge in South Columbus
Suspect arrested in the murder of teen found dead beneath bridge in South Columbus (Source: Columbus Police Department)

 Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.