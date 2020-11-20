Suspect arrested in the murder of teen found dead beneath bridge in South Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested in the murder of a Columbus teen.
Lilmarcus Ransom, 20, was arrested Friday and charged with the murder of 16-year-old Allen Toombs.
Columbus police responded to the area of Cusseta Road and Conner Road Sunday, Nov. 16 in reference to a person being down. Upon arrival, officers located Toombs dead beneath a bridge. He had been shot.
Ransom is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court Monday, Nov. 23 at 9 a.m.
Police say further arrests are expected in the case.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4374.
