Two people recovering after shooting one another in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Two people are currently recovering from gunshot wounds in LaGrange after shooting each other.
Officers were called to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center at approximately 10:16 a.m. on Friday in reference to two people having been shot.
Police were able to determine that the shooting took place in the 200 block of Butler St.
One of the people reported to police that Shevonndre Maddox attempted to rob him and shot him before the pair fought over the firearm.
The first man then pulled out a separate firearm and shot Maddox.
Both men were taken to the hospital by separate private vehicles. The extent of their injuries are not known at this time.
Police are currently listing Maddox as the suspect in this incident.
Anyone with information on this shooting are asked to contact LPD at 706-883-2603.
