USA Softball Junior Olympic Cup heading to Columbus in 2021

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - National-level softball is coming back to the Chattahoochee Valley.
Last summer, Team USA Softball won gold at the International Softball Cup held at South Commons in Columbus. The team also won gold in the Fountain City during the 1996 Olympics.
Now, some younger softball players are getting their shot at taking home the gold in Columbus.
From June 19-25, 2021, teams will play in 14-Under, 16-Under and 18-Under divisions at South Commons Complex.
The 14-Under division will begin at Idle Hour Sports Complex in Phenix City before joining the other divisions at South Commons.
“The Sports Council of Columbus, Georgia is elated to host the 2021 USA Softball Junior Olympic Cup,” said Columbus, GA Sports Council Executive Director Merri Sherman. “South Commons Softball Complex has seen some of the best in the world compete and we look forward to continuing that legacy when the JO teams take the fields.”
The Junior Olympic Cup serves as an opportunity for USA Softball coaching staff and Women’s National Team Selection Committee to evaluate potential up and coming players.
The double-elimination tournament will feature 96 teams across all three divisions.
