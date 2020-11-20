Warm Weekend with Increasing Clouds

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our weekend weather is looking pretty nice with highs in the mid 70s and increasing clouds as we head Saturday into Sunday. Lows wills tart to warm up a bit too with upper 40s and lower 50s expected across the area. For early next week, we will cool down briefly with highs back in the 60s for most spots on Monday and Tuesday with plenty of sunshine both days - a great start to your Thanksgiving week. Our next storm system will be due in here on Wednesday, likely with the best chance of rain and storms later during the day into Wednesday night. I’ll even mention a slight chance of showers early Thanksgiving morning, but Thanksgiving Day appears to be mostly dry. We aren’t anticipating severe weather concerns, but some storms can’t be ruled out, so we will continue to keep an eye on it and fine-tune things as we get closer. The weather looks dry for next Friday and the start of next weekend.