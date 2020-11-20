And the Warmup Begins!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a nice stretch of cool fall weather this week, the weekend approaches with the promise of warmer afternoons and mornings not nearly as cold. High temperatures will climb back into the low to mid 70s through the weekend with plenty of sunshine today and tomorrow, but some more clouds around by Sunday. The increase in cloud cover will occur ahead of a weak cold front headed our way for the start of the week, though don’t expect a drastic change in temperatures or any rain with this system. For now, just a touch cooler again in the 40s by Tuesday morning; however, over the next week, temperatures will run above average with pleasant mornings and mild afternoons.