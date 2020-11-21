COVID-19 cases among MCSD students, employees remain steady overall

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The newest report on COVID-19 cases within the Muscogee County School District shows a slight decrease in cases among students, but a slight uptick in cases among employees.
Last week, cases among both students and employees were slightly lower than the previous week.
Positive cases of the virus among students participating in in-person learning have decreased from last week’s eight to five, a decrease of three cases. Among employees, there was an increase of two cases from last week’s five to this week’s seven.
Self-quarantine cases are continuing a gradual decrease among both groups with 315 students and 32 employees currently self-quarantining.
Full data from the Nov. 16 to Nov. 20 report is listed below.
Total enrolled students: 31,344 (down from 31,517 last week)
Total in-person students: 16,687 (down from 16,859 last week; this week’s report clarified an error in the last reporting period’s count that stated a higher number of in-person students)
In-person student positive cases: 5 (down from 8 last week)
In-person student self-quarantine or isolation cases: 315 (down from 344 last week)
Total employees: 5,175 (no change from last week)
Total school-based employees: 3,559 (down from 3,562 last week)
School-based employee positive cases: 7 (up from 5 last week)
School-based employee self-quarantine or isolation cases: 32 (down from 35 last week)
