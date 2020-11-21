Death investigation underway in Valley after one man shot, killed

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway in Valley after one man was shot and killed late Friday night.
Police were called to a residence in the 200 block of Glass Rd. at approximately 11:30 p.m. Friday night in reference to a shooting.
Officers on the scene found 48-year-old Randal Breland suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to East Alabama Medical Center-Lanier where he died from his injuries.
Both the shooter and another witness were still on the scene when police arrived. They reported that the shooting was the result of an altercation between the two of them and Breland.
According to these subjects, Breland refused to let them leave the residence and threatened them with a large stick. Breland then reportedly swung the stick and struck one of the men before the second man shot him.
Major Mike Reynolds with the Valley Police Department says this incident remains under investigation and that no charges have been filed at this time.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.