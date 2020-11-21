NEW DETAILS: Columbus man shot in chest on Montclair Dr. Friday night

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some new details have emerged in one of two Columbus shootings Friday night.
Around 9:00 p.m. Friday night, officers were dispatched to Montclair Dr. in reference to a shooting.
According to police reports, officers on scene found a man laying on the floor his bedroom with a gunshot wound to the chest.
He was transported to the Piedmont Columbus Regional Emergency Department. According to police at the time of his transportation to the hospital he was in “serious condition.” His current condition is unknown at this time.
No arrests have been made in this case and police have not indicated whether they have any potential suspects.
The CPD Robbery and Assault Unit is continuing to investigate.
This is a developing story. Keep with News Leader 9 on air and online for the latest updates as they become available.
