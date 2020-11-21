Voting sites announced in Columbus for Jan. runoff

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some early voting sites in Muscogee County have been announced for the Jan. 5 Senate runoffs.
One race is between Republican Senator David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff. The second race is between Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock and Republican Kelly Loeffler.
Early voting begins Dec. 14 and ends Dec. 31. All sites will be open on the day of the runoff Jan. 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
See some of the voting locations below:
- Citizens Service enter
- Columbus Convention & trade Center
- Psalmond Rec. Center
- Shirley B. Winston Rec. Center
Sites will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 14 through Dec. 23 and Dec. 28 through Dec. 30. The last day to vote is Dec. 31 and locations will be open until 5 p.m.
All sites will be open Jan. 5
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.