Warm Sunday; Wet Mid to Late Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Warmer times continue into the end of our weekend with many of us seeing low to middle 70s for highs. Skies should be partly cloudy for your Sunday, with a weak cold front arriving Sunday Night. Early next week remains sunny and dry with upper 60s for highs. Our attention then turns to a storm system for Wednesday into Wednesday Night, that looks to bring showers and storms though the Valley. Plan on having the umbrella and rain jacket if doing any traveling. Thanksgiving itself might feature AM showers, we will fine tune the details. Overall, nothing severe is expected at the moment, but if anything changes we will let you know. Lately, we have been spoiled with above average temps, however, beyond next week a chance arises of some even cooler weather to kick of December. But of course very general signals, with many changes to that forecast likely. Stay with us on WTVM, online, and on the free weather app!