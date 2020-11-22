Dry for a Few More Days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will see a beautiful Sunday across the Chattahoochee Valley today with highs in the mid-70s and mostly cloudy skies. Overnight we will have a cold front moving through, and that will cool us off a good bit into the mid-60s for highs to kick off the work week. We will keep things mostly sunny and calm until Wednesday when another front approaches, this one accompanied with some rainfall. This system will be a decent rain maker and could bring a few storms with it, we will continue to monitor that over the coming days to see if any of those storms could be a bit strong. The good news is that most of the rain should be out of our hair by Thanksgiving with just a stray shower or two possible in the morning hours! Thanksgiving highs will be in the low 70s and we will see some partly sunny skies to make for a nice day to enjoy outside.