Columbus family holds food giveaway from their front yard

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While several food drives are taking place this week, one Columbus family has been helping those in need for most of this year.
Take the City Ministry employee Steve Bedsole and his family have been doing a food giveaway from their front yard each month. They partner with Feeding the Valley Food Bank
Monday, numerous cars lined up to pick up boxes of food that are donated and delivered to the Bedsoles’ home. One Columbus man said he was excited to get the food.
“It means a great deal because people aren’t hardly working,” said Mark Smith. “So, it’s a big deal especially in this community, one of the poorest communities in Columbus, East Highland. So, I think they doing a great thing because if you want to contribute, this area right here is where it counts.”
Volunteers with nonprofit Take the City helped give out the food. The food was stacked on pallets and will be given out each month, including the month of December at the Bedsoles’ home off of 26th Street.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.