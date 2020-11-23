Davis Broadcasting in Columbus hosts drive-thru turkey giveaways throughout the community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Davis Broadcasting in Columbus is helping those in need for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Monday, the company held drive-thru turkey giveaways at multiple locations throughout Columbus and Phenix City. Locations included the Phenix City Activities Center and the Shirley B. Winston and Frank Chester recreation centers.
People were able to drive through and receive turkeys without having to get out of their vehicles.
Dozens of people lined up to receive a turkey.
Davis Broadcasting is a WTVM News Leader 9 media partner.
