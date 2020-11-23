Ft. Benning limits attendees for Thanksgiving meal at dining facilities

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning is limiting the number of people who can attend its Thanksgiving meal in the dining facilities this year.
The military post is breaking away from its annual tradition of inviting veterans, retirees, and family members to its Thanksgiving meal. Fort Benning said only active-duty soldiers are allowed to eat holiday meals in the dining facility.
The measure is being taken for the health and protection of the force, soldiers in training, and community.
