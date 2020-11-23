Ft. Benning soldiers participate in ruck march food drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A military ruck march is common for soldiers at Fort Benning, but a march that took place last Friday was a little different.
Soldiers with the 2nd Battalion 1st SFAB, who are just back from deployment, took part in a food march. They carried canned goods they collected or donated to help the less fortunate.
Monday, the frontier battalion delivered 4,317 pounds of non-perishable food items to Feeding Valley Food Bank in Columbus. The ruck event that led up to the donation also included a family fun march where sons and daughters of soldiers took part.
“A lot of our youngsters have put a few pounds of food in their backpack and they’re making the trek to also contribute,” said Lt. Col. Isaac Rademacher. “So, it’s a feel-good event for everybody and it helps bring us as an organization closer together.”
The food march was also a competition with soldiers carrying packs with at least 35 pounds trying to go the fastest on a nearly 8-mile route or have the heaviest ruck.
