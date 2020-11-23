Local organizations team up to feed families in the Columbus community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A church, restaurant, and school teamed up Monday to help feed dozens of families in Columbus.
Solid Rock Church, Country’s Barbecue, and The Food Mill passed out food to 60 families at Truth Spring Academy.
The Food Mill cooked a Thanksgiving meal that included turkey and all the fixings for the families to take with them.
“It’s the day that we have put together small staggered schedule groups of kids to be here from our school and we are enjoying Thanksgiving meal together,” said Rob Strickland, director of Truth Spring Academy. “We are appreciating the fact that restaurants are part of putting things together for us to take home to help our family.”
There were also activities for children along with a hot meal provided by Country’s for the families. Solid Rock Church brought dozens of volunteers to help.
