Ludy’s Christmas Light Spectacular in Columbus canceled for 2020; scheduled to return next year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A popular light show in Columbus will not open this year.
Ludy’s Christmas Light Spectacular is canceled this year. Jerry Ludy decided to take a year off from his annual light show to allow his family and neighborhood time to relax after 23 years of the show in Columbus.
He said not hosting the show does not mean he’s not already creating for next year. Ludy said he’s working on a 30-foot Ferris wheel to debut next year. Even though the show is not going on during the pandemic, he said he still has his Make a Wish donation box posted outside.
“Last year, we collected over $37,500 here at this one little location. So, it’s amazing to see the passion we find people have for children and to see how they give their hearts this time of year,” said Ludy.
A sig is in front of Ludy’s yard that says the show will go on in 2021.
He said due to the coronavirus, it was probably a good choice to not host the show this year as he doesn’t want anyone to get sick this holiday season.
