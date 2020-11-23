Women’s ministry in Columbus gives back to the community for Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Women from a Columbus church’s ministry helped provide Thanksgiving meal baskets and support to people in need Monday.
Kingdom Power Community Church of Love’s Women in the Vault ministry passed out the baskets and also care packages at Wilson Homes. The women in the ministry are survivors of different types of violence.
In addition to passing out food, they also wanted to offer counseling and have people talk to them if they need help.
“Just so that we can add a little more love to the situation that is happening where so many people are in a position where they don’t have jobs, can’t eat, and things of that nature,” said Pastor Geraldine Porterfield of Kingdom Power Community Church of Love.
The baskets included turkey, ham, rice, and vegetables.
