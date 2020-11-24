Auburn businesses preparing for Blue Friday

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Businesses in downtown Auburn are gearing up for Blue Friday, which is the city’s version of Black Friday.
Jessica Kohn, the coordinator of the Auburn Downtown Merchants Association, said it’s one of the biggest shopping days of the year for small businesses in town.
She said retailers will open at 8 a.m. CST for deals and doorbusters, and it’s the perfect opportunity to support your favorite local shops and spots this holiday season.
“A lot of them are giving gift cards to the first 25 people in line. “You’re going to get a better experience shopping local. Not only are you supporting a local business, you’re also supporting the local community with the tax dollars going right back here in Auburn,” said Kohn.
Kohn said parking will be free Friday.
A holiday passport event will also take place where shoppers can mark off each time they shop at local businesses. Five people will be chosen to win more than $150 in downtown gift cards.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.