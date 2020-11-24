Auburn man arrested on five felony warrants, charged with possession of child pornography

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Division arrested an Auburn man Friday, Nov. 20, on five felony warrants charging him with possession of child pornography.
On Nov. 2, information was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Organization and ALEA that an Auburn resident was possibly in possession of images of child pornography, according to Auburn police.
An investigation resulted in 30-year-old Trenton Chase Brand being developed as a suspect. Brand was then charged with five counts of possession of child pornography. The images were confirmed to be juveniles not from the Auburn area.
Brand was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $20,000 bond.
The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division and additional charges are possible.
