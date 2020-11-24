Auburn police make second arrest in Nov. 20 shooting investigation

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Division arrested an additional suspect in a November 20 shooting on N. Gay Street in Auburn.
On November 20 at approximately 5:58 p.m., officers were flagged down in the 500 block of N. Gay Street regarding a male subject suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was determined to be a 19-year-old male from Tallassee, Ala.
The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional and was listed as stable.
According to Auburn police, a subsequent investigation determined that during an altercation, shots were fired which damaged several unoccupied vehicles, as well as injuring the 19-year-old man. It is unclear at this time what involvement the injured man may have had in the altercation.
On Nov. 20, Auburn Police Division Officers arrested Jamon Quentez Gary, 29, of Auburn on a felony warrant charging him with discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle. Gary is being held on a $5,000 bond at the Lee County Jail.
After further investigation, an additional felony warrant for robbery first degree was obtained on 19-year-old Malik Chatman from Tallassee, Ala. Chatman is being held at the Muscogee County Jail, pending extradition for unrelated warrants held by another agency for shooting into an unoccupied vehicle/dwelling and a Grand Jury indictment for burglary first degree.
The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division.
