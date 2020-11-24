A Brief Interlude of Chilly Sunshine; Rain Returns by Thanksgiving

The storm system early next week looks to be the most potent, bringing a blast of winter-like air behind it by next Tuesday, ushering in the potential for freezing temperatures during the mornings next week and highs only in the 50s! Still too far out to finetune that possibility just yet, but for now, expect 70s through the start of the weekend with mornings running milder over the coming days. And keep the umbrella around—up to 2″ of rain are possible through next Monday.