A Brief Interlude of Chilly Sunshine; Rain Returns by Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Waking up to another potent fall chill in the air for Tuesday, but don’t get used to the sunny and crisp weather just yet! Despite plentiful sunshine and highs only in the upper 60s today, clouds will increase overnight ahead of a storm system moving through the Deep South on Wednesday, putting rain chances back in the forecast for us just in time for Thanksgiving.
Apart from some isolated showers throughout the day tomorrow, the best rain coverage will be reserved for Wednesday overnight and early Thanksgiving morning. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but any severe threat should stay north and west of the Valley with system weakening by the time it approaches our area. The weather pattern remains unsettled through Monday of next week with rain coverage around 20-40% Thanksgiving and Black Friday, then 50-60% over the weekend and Monday.
The storm system early next week looks to be the most potent, bringing a blast of winter-like air behind it by next Tuesday, ushering in the potential for freezing temperatures during the mornings next week and highs only in the 50s! Still too far out to finetune that possibility just yet, but for now, expect 70s through the start of the weekend with mornings running milder over the coming days. And keep the umbrella around—up to 2″ of rain are possible through next Monday.
