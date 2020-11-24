Carver High grad, NFL player partners with SafeHouse Ministries for Thanksgiving meal giveaway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus native and NFL running back is feeding people in the community during the season of giving.
Isaiah Crowell’s Feed the Crow Foundation partnered with Safehouse Ministries to give out Thanksgiving meals with all the fixings.
Crowell, who is also a Carver high School graduate, played five seasons with the NFL and likes to pass the plate of blessings back to his hometown.
“Really I just wanted to do that,” Crowell said. “So last time I came in this area and saw there were a lot of homeless people, and I felt like it was an area that needed to be catered to.”
“He likes coming back at this time of the year just to see family and give back,” said his mother, Debbie Crowell. “For six years, we didn’t see him around Thanksgiving unless we went to him.”
The Feed the Crow Foundation surprised everyone with 250 Thanksgiving meals at SafeHouse Ministries’ location. This Crowell’s seventh year giving back to the community.
