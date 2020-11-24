Columbus man charged with child molestation, rape, multiple child sex crimes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department’s Special Victims Unit arrested a man on multiple child sex crime charges Monday, November 23.
25-year-old Eevon Battee was arrested for the following charges:
- Child molestation - six counts
- Aggravated child molestation - two counts
- Enticing a child for indecent purposes
- Sodomy - two counts
- Rape - three counts
- Aggravated sexual battery
Details on the charges have not been given. His Recorder’s Court hearing is Tuesday, Nov. 24.
