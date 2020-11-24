Columbus man charged with child molestation, rape, multiple child sex crimes

Columbus man charged with child molestation, rape, multiple child sex crimes
Columbus man Eevon Battee arrested on multiple child sex crime charges (Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Jessie Gibson | November 24, 2020 at 8:42 AM EST - Updated November 24 at 8:44 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department’s Special Victims Unit arrested a man on multiple child sex crime charges Monday, November 23.

25-year-old Eevon Battee was arrested for the following charges:

  • Child molestation - six counts
  • Aggravated child molestation - two counts
  • Enticing a child for indecent purposes
  • Sodomy - two counts
  • Rape - three counts
  • Aggravated sexual battery

Details on the charges have not been given. His Recorder’s Court hearing is Tuesday, Nov. 24.

