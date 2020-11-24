Columbus police searching for missing autistic teen

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing autistic teen.
Adarius Smith, 17, was last seen Monday, Nov. 23 in the 4200 block of Ridgefield Court. Police say he is autistic and has ADHD.
Adarius is 5′6″ and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Adarius was last seen wearing a black jacket, navy blue shirt, and black joggers.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
